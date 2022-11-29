Andy Dick set to appear in SB court

Judge could set date for preliminary hearing

Comedian Andy Dick is scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court today to decide a date for his preliminary hearing on a charge of felony first-degree residential burglary.

He is charged with entering an inhabited Santa Barbara house without permission.

Mr. Dick, a longtime actor in movies and TV shows, was arrested around 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 by Santa Barbara police after dispatch received a report of a burglary in progress from a homeowner in the 100 block of Conejo Road.

Several things could happen today at the Santa Barbara courtroom. It’s possible that his preliminary hearing is set, but it’s also possible the case could be continued to another date. Another option is that Mr. Dick decides to change his plea to guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence.

“The homeowner informed officers when they arrived on scene he did not know Dick nor did he have permission to be on the property or in the home,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the Santa Barbara police public information officer, told the News-Press previously.

“Probable cause was established to arrest Dick after it is believed he removed several items from the home,” Sgt. Ragsdale said. “He was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail for 459PC — Felony Burglary with $50,000 bail.”

Mr. Dick did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and he did not resist his arrest, police said.

“From what the arresting officer told me, he was cooperative,” Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The felony complaint was filed the next day, Oct. 14, alleging Mr. Dick “did willfully and unlawfully enter an inhabited dwelling house and trailer coach and inhabited portion of a building occupied by N. DUMONG, with the intent to commit larceny and any felony.”

Prosecutors also filed a special allegation against Mr. Dick in that the offense is considered a serious felony.

Mr. Dick pleaded not guilty at his Oct. 17 arraignment.

Deputy Public Defender Brian Mathis told the News-Press previously that his office is “confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward.”

