Angels Foster Care celebrates 300th child placement

K.F. and J.F., who asked to be identified only by their initials, and their daughter E.F. bond with their new foster baby at their home on Thursday.

Angels Foster Care is celebrating the placement of 300 children in foster homes since its founding in 2006. The agency aims to provide safe, stable, loving homes for infants and toddlers, from newborns to the age of five, in foster care throughout Santa Barbara county and Southern San Luis Obispo county.

Foster parents K.F. and J. F., who will not be identified for safety purposes, fostered the 300th child from Angels. The couple have two daughters of their own and started their fostering journey in 2021. The 300th placement is the couple’s third foster child. A placement is intended to be a temporary, safe home for a child until they are either reunited with their birth parents or adopted into a permanent home.

“We have always had a heart for serving kids and helping kids from hard places. By the time we started, our daughters were old enough to invite babies into our home and care for them,” K.F. told the News-Press.

“Part of our desire to do this was to provide a safe, temporary place for babies in need until they are placed in a safe, stable place to temporarily help a big need in the county,” J.F. told the News-Press.

The couple have now fostered three children since 2021, with their newest ward being Angels Foster Care’s 300th child placement.

“We are beyond proud to celebrate this significant milestone of 300 foster care placements,”Holly Carmody, executive director of Angels Foster Care said in a press release. “It is our mission to protect abused, neglected and abandoned infants and toddlers, nurture them in a caring home until adoption or reunification, and ultimately ensure that they reach their greatest development potential. We are grateful to our donors, board members, and volunteers who have supported our work and enabled us to make a positive impact on the lives of 300 young children – and their families.”

K.F. spoke to the significance of the 300th placement: “The coolest part is knowing that 300 babies have been helped. It is part of a bigger picture of helping children who don’t have a voice.”

According to Ms. Carmody, the number of children under 18 in foster care in Santa Barbara County has been on the rise for the last five years, dipping slightly in 2022.

“For us, it means we can impact their lives and it’s such a crucial time for children to be in a safe spot. We are excited to make a difference and that our daughters get to be a part of this. It is an opportunity for them to serve and love others and care about their stories,” said K.F.

“I think that the way we look at it, the children may never know that we were involved or who we were. But the fact is that they have a safe spot to be and develop at a young age where the environment affects who they turn into as they grow up. It’s rewarding for us to know that we were able to make an impact at that stage in their life,” said J.F.

Angels Foster Care provides guidance and support to families, helping them navigate the fostering process and ensuring a stable and caring environment for its children. The majority of Angels babies have been placed in the foster care system due to neglect, abandonment or abuse. Angels’ social workers are experts in the needs of young children who have experienced trauma, and provide comprehensive training and intensive assistance to Angels Foster Care parents so they can confidently care for their foster children and provide a nurturing environment.

“I would say that there is a continual need in the county for other families to become resource parents. There is an ongoing need particularly for families to be temporary placements helping in the transitionary period. We encourage other families that have an interest to look into it and think about participating. It’s very rewarding and serves a critical need in the county,” said J.F.

To learn more about how to foster a child or for any questions, contact Angels Foster Care at (805) 884-0012 or visit www.angelesfostercare.org.

“I think if anyone has a heart for it, they should go for it. Angels Foster Care is very supportive and the training is extensive. We have zero regrets. It’s been a really awesome journey and we feel really lucky that we have been a part of each babies’ life and watching our kids be a part of it as well. Put yourself and comfort aside for a bit to open your home to kids who need someone to love them. It’s totally worth it,” said. K.F.

