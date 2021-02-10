Angels Foster Care launches new website

COURTESY PHOTO

Jennifer Wong created a new website for Angels Foster Care.

This week, Angels Foster Care launched its new website, www.angelsfostercare.org.

It was created as a pro bono project by Dropbox product designer Jennifer Wong. The new site is designed to appeal to families in Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County who are interested in fostering infants and toddlers.

Ms. Wong is passionate about giving back because of her own experiences in foster care.

“I know what it is like to have nobody standing up for you, which is why I choose to be a voice for those who aren’t represented,” she said in a news release.

Ms. Wong heard about Angels Foster Care in 2018 while she was working as a product designer at Procore Technologies. She suggested the website redesign and volunteered to spearhead the project.

Ms. Wong recently relocated to the Bay Area, but she has continued to volunteer her time and talents to help Angels Foster Care children.

She is also a course instructor for Bayview YMCA’s product design program and a pro-bono design consultant for Downtown Streets Team, a nonprofit that aims to end homelessness through work experience programs.

The website launch comes at an ideal time for Angels Foster Care.

“We are expecting to see a surge in children entering foster care as our community reopens after the pandemic,” said Holly Carmody, executive director of Angels Foster Care. “Unfortunately, we believe that the stress of the lock down has led to increases in child abuse and neglect.”

There is a great need for adults who are willing and able to foster local children.

In October 2020, there were 450 children in foster care in Santa Barbara County. One of every three was under the age of 5.

Neglected, abused and abandoned children desperately need loving families and safe homes, Angels Foster Care noted in its news release. To learn more, go to www.angelsfostercare.org

