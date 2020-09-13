Angels rally to defeat Rockies

Jared Walsh ripped a two-out, three-run home run in the 11th inning Saturday evening to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 victory over the Rockies at Coors Field.

In the victory, Albert Pujols passed Craig Biggio for fifth on the all-time doubles list. His 669th career two-bagger helped the Angels tie the game in the top of the sixth.

Ty Buttrey picked up the victory, tossing one inning of scoreless relief. Matt Andriese picked up the save.

The Angels will finish their series with the Rockies today. The game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

In other action, the Houston Astros scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-5, Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium

The Astros came out victorious in the World Series rematch and roughed up L.A. closer Kenley Jansen in the process. Jansen did not record an out in the ninth, allowing five hits and five runs (four earned). It was his second blown save of the season.

The Dodgers (32-14) led 5-1 after eight innings. Josh Reddick hit a two-run double to make it a 5-4 game before George Springer’s fielder’s choice tied the game at 5. Alex Bregman followed with a RBI single and Yuli Gurriel added a sacrifice fly.

L.A. took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second following back-to-back home runs by Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez. A.J. Pollack added a sacrifice fly in the third and Corey Seager’s RBI single in the fifth rounded out the scoring for the Dodgers.

The two teams will wrap-up their series tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m.

In other MLB news, despite suffering his first loss of the season Friday night, former UCSB right-hander Shane Bieber continues to shine.

Bieber recorded his 100th strikeout of the season Friday against the Twins, completing the feat in just 62 1/3 innings. That marks the fewest innings it has taken any starting pitcher to reach the 100-K mark since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Entering his start Friday, Bieber led the Majors in strikeouts per nine innings (14.67) and strikeout percentage (42.9%). He has struck out at least eight batters in each of his 10 starts this season, the most to start a season in Cleveland franchise history. It’s also the second most consecutive starts with at least eight strikeouts to start a season since 1901, trailing only Randy Johnson, who did so in 15 straight starts in 2000.