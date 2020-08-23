Angels snap losing streak

The Los Angeles Angels jumped out to an early lead and held on to defeat the Oakland Athletics Saturday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum.

The 4-3 victory helped the Angels snap their four-game losing streak and improve to 9-19 on the shortened season.

Mike Trout got Los Angeles on the board with a fielder’s choice in the first, which was followed by a three-run second inning.

Rookie Jo Adell recorded his first career extra-base hit with a leadoff double in the second. He later scored on a two-run double by Trout.

Starter Griffin Canning went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks. Matt Andriese picked up the win, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. Ty Buttery picked up the six-out save to secure the win.

The Dodgers (20-8) were hosting the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. The game was not completed by press time.

— Mitchell White