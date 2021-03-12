ANGULO, Todd Michael

April 2, 1964 – February 28, 2021

Santa Barbara, California- On Sunday, February 28, 2021 Todd Angulo passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. He was born to Linda and Mel Angulo on April 2nd 1964. Todd went to Washington, La Cumbre, Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College for Geology. He loved music, playing in Fallout & Plastic Fish bands in High School, being in the outdoors, camping, mountain biking and outrigger racing. He worked for the US Postal Service for 35 years, making lifelong friends and meeting the love of his life Bernadette.

Todd enjoyed his Mission Canyon route as it provided him with endless spectacular views of Santa Barbara and customers who became friends for many years. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Angulo, his children, Jonathan (Patty) and George Ramirez (Reina), his parents, Mel and Linda Angulo, brother Manny Angulo (Carrie), his grandchildren, Annette, Oliver, Raymond, Isabel and Jay, cousins Marie (Dan), and Eileen (Marrisa). A private service will be held March 20, 2021.