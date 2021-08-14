Animal Services closes Santa Barbara Shelter due to COVID-19 infection

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Animal Services has temporarily closed the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter due to a positive COVID-19 case identified among a staff member.

The shelter is utilizing contact tracing efforts to ensure contacts are alerted about quarantine and testing requirements, according to a news release. During the closure, all dogs have been moved to the Santa Maria Shelter.

The shelter will remain closed through Aug. 22. All services will remain available at the Santa Maria shelter, which is located at 548 West Foster Rd. For assistance, call (805) 681-5285 to connect with customer service staff.

— Madison Hirneisen