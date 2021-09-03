Animal services offering surgeries

Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane are offering $5 cat spay or neuter surgeries and free microchips through its “Beat the Heat” promotion during September and October.

Appointments are limited to the first 100 cats and kittens. Pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of the $5 offer. As an added bonus, the promotion includes free microchips. Other treatments, such as vaccines and flea treatment, are available at an additional cost.

“Animal Services and our partner, Santa Barbara Humane, are committed to saving lives through spaying and neutering,” said Jessica Wiebe, community programs director. “Being able to offer such promotions to help reduce the overpopulation of pets is a crucial piece of the animal sheltering puzzle that we are proud to offer our community.”

Santa Barbara County residents who wish to take advantage of the $5 surgery promotion should contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6968 or Santa Barbara Humane-Santa Maria Campus at 805-964-4777.

County Animal Shelters host their annual “Beat the Heat” campaign in an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent accidental and unwanted litters of kittens. In 2020, 736 orphaned kittens came into County Animal Shelters. Spay and neuter surgeries help stop this cycle.

For more information about County Animal Services and services offered, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org. Follow @sbcanimalservices on social media for future promotions.

— Marilyn McMahon