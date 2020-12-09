Animal Services’ operations modified

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has changed its operations in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent stay-at-home order.

To keep animals, staff and the community safe, Animal Services has made modifications and created a plan to prevent unnecessary gatherings of people, according to a news release.

In-person services are available by appointment only at the shelters in Goleta and Santa Maria. No in-person services are available at the Lompoc shelter, which remains temporarily closed through Jan. 31.

Phone lines at the three shelters will remain open during normal business hours, and staff will be available to schedule appointments and provide other help.

In-person services by appointment include services such as adoptions, fostering and limited intakes.

Stray intakes will be limited to dogs, sick or injured cats, and underage kittens.

“The public is strongly encouraged not to pick up healthy stray cats and bring them to the shelter,” according to Animal Services.

All measures will be taken to return animals to their owners in the field instead of impounding them, Animal Services said. The agency, which is part of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, said surrenders of animals by their owners will be by appointment and only in the case of an emergency.

To adopt or foster a pet, go to www.petharbor.com to see available animals. To schedule an interaction with dogs, cats or rabbits, call the Goleta shelter at 805-681-5285, the Lompoc shelter at 805-737-7755 or the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119.

To renew or purchase a dog license, call a shelter or go to countyofsb.org/phd/animals/licensing/sbc.

Animal Control Field Operations will respond to priority calls only, per the recommendations of the National Animal Care and Control Association. Priority calls include law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, and dangerous and aggressive dog complaints.

