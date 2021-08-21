Animal Services shelter to reopen Tuesday

Santa Barbara County Animal Services will reopen its Goleta shelter Tuesday.

Starting that day, people can again bring stray animals to the facility, which is at 5473 Overpass Road.

And starting Tuesday, people looking for their pets again will be able to call Animal Services directly at 805-681-5285 or visit www.sbcanimalservices.org to look for a missing pet or to file a report.

Adoptions will also resume at the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter. People are asked to call the shelter for an appointment during the pandemic.

Animal Control field operations will continue to respond only to priority calls to keep officers safe during the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a news release. Priority calls include law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, and dangerous and aggressive dog complaints.

The Overpass Road shelter was temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but Animal Services immediately announced plans to reopen the shelter by early next week.

“We would like to thank our community members for the patience and understanding they’ve shown as we navigated this challenging situation,” Community Services Director Jessica Wiebe said in the news release. “Animal Services strives to keep our animals, staff and volunteers safe while maintaining public services.”

Ms. Wiebe also thanked Santa Barbara Humane, which is next door to Animal Services on Overpass Road, for its help during the temporary closure. Santa Barbara Humane has been accepting stray animals during the Animal Services shelter’s closure.

With Tuesday’s reopening, staff will be back on-site during the shelter’s normal hours to address questions and concerns about the shelter or Animal Control. For more information, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org or follow Santa Barbara County Animal Services on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

For questions or concerns about ASAP cats, contact Animal Shelter Assistance Program at 805-683-3368 or info@asapcats.org. ASAP is kitty corner to the Animal Services building.

For questions or concerns regarding rabbits and guinea pigs, contact Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, or BUNS, at 805-683-0521 or info@bunssb.org.

