AnimalZone’s seasons now on TUBI

COURTESY PHOTO

Arthur von Wiesenberger hosts “AnimalZone.”

AnimalZone is putting a fresh paw forward in the New Year, as the award-winning animal-rescue television series now airs on TUBI.tv, the world’s third largest streaming platform.

AnimalZone’s Seasons 6 and 7 are available to TUBI’s 80 million active monthly users throughout the United States and Canada.

“We are thrilled to be part of TUBI’s collection of quality programming and that our family-friendly series will now reach millions of animal lovers,” said Arthur von Wiesenberger, AnimalZone’s host and executive producer (and co-publisher of the News-Press).

AnimalZone first aired in 2018 on Santa Barbara’s local public access channel, TV Santa Barbara. The show’s accolades includes a Telly Award and recognition as TVSB’s Best New Series. In 2019, the show began airing on Cox Cable’s national network, and in September 2022, AnimalZone aired its 100th episode.

“That’s 700 episodes in dog years,” quipped Mr. von Wiesenberger at a recent celebration event held in Montecito.

AnimalZone features animal rescues, sanctuaries and animal welfare experts with the goal to educate, entertain and inspire. The series quickly grew from focusing mainly on dogs and cats to many types of pets, including rabbits, Guinea pigs, parrots and tortoises. It also highlights barnyard livestock such as horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, chickens and even wildlife like lemurs, alligators, opossums, pelicans and manatees. Originally filmed in only California, the series has grown to air episodes from Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

Many celebrities and their animals have been featured on AnimalZone, including Christopher Lloyd, Jimmy Connors, Peter Noone, Alison and Dina Eastwood, Monty Roberts, Diana Baseheart, Tiffany Lonsdale, pet psychic Laura Stinchfield, former Hallmark Channel’s Pet Rescue Expert Larissa Wohl, and Katy Perry’s parents, Mary and Keith Hudson.

The show is sponsored in part by Santa Barbara Humane, the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation and Wendy P. McCaw Foundation.

— Staff reports