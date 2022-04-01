Anjelica Huston asks Assembly to pass bill banning animal factory expansions

Oscar winner Anjelica Huston has a message for the California Legislature: Pass a bill banning the expansion of commercial animal feeding operations.

Ms. Huston, an actress, producer and author, sent a letter to Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, and other members of the Assembly Agriculture Committee earlier this week encouraging the passage of AB 2764. (Assemblymember Rivas chairs the committee.)

“This bill would help protect the state from devastating droughts and deadly heat waves. Factory farms and slaughterhouses are a significant contributor to California’s carbon footprint and are sucking the state’s water supply dry, so adding more of them to the mix would be disastrous,” Ms. Huston said. “A moratorium on building such facilities would also help prevent extreme cruelty to animals — and who wouldn’t support that?”

Ms. Huston called the legislation a “bare-bones, commonsense approach to reducing environmental devastation in the future.”

The bill is sponsored by Assemblymembers Adrin Nazarian, D- Van Nuys, and Alex Lee, D-San José. It was referred to the Agriculture Committee earlier this week.

“Californians support laws that protect animals, the environment and workers, so it’s no surprise that thousands of people have joined Anjelica Huston in contacting officials and supporting the proposed ban on opening new slaughterhouses and factory farms,” a spokesperson for PETA, the animal rights organization, told the News-Press. “PETA reminds everyone that a moratorium on these filthy, crowded and dangerous facilities is simply common sense, and if it passes, it could slow our descent into the climate catastrophe.”

Ms. Huston, 70, won an Academy Award for her role in “Prizzi’s Honor” in 1985. She has starred in “The Addams Family,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “Enemies, A Love Story.”

