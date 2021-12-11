Local designer opens flagship store in Paseo Nuevo

PHOTOS BY LINDSEY DREWES PHOTOGRAPHY

Handcrafted in Santa Barbara, Anna Cardenas’ jewelry focuses on quality and affordability. It’s made with 14k yellow gold-filled metal.

Whether it’s a night on the town or a trip to the grocery store, Anna Cardenas wants women to feel empowered and beautiful when wearing her jewelry.

“Look great. Feel great. Be great. That’s my motto,” said Miss Cardenas, designer of Anna Janelle Jewelry.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing my customers ‘in the wild’ wearing my jewelry and hearing their stories of what it means to them. There’s no better feeling than meeting a stranger and seeing a ring on her finger that I made.

“I’ve always had a creative side dabbling in different art forms over the years. I found jewelry in 2013 and never looked back,” said Anna Cardenas, owner of Anna Janelle Jewelry. (“Janelle” is her middle name.)

“I am so excited to bring my flagship store to the Santa Barbara community and get to know my new neighbors in Paseo Nuevo. My goal is to make everyone that steps through our doors feel confident and beautiful in their jewelry,” said Miss Cardenas, adding that Janelle is her middle name.

Launched in Amsterdam and now handcrafted in Santa Barbara, the jewelry, which focuses on quality and affordability, is made with 14k yellow gold-filled metal.

Unlike thin gold-plated jewelry, gold-filled jewelry has a thick layer of gold that will wear the same as solid-gold with proper care.







“All of our gemstones are natural, and each stone is carefully selected for vibrant color and that special sparkle. Our mission is to offer quality jewelry at an affordable price. We want you to know that you’re investing in a piece you will wear for a long time, while making sure that investment doesn’t break the bank. We hunt for good deals on our end to ensure good deals on your end. Our intention is to help you look effortlessly chic,” said Miss Cardenas.

Among the exciting new offerings at her store is permanent jewelry, which is a new trend.

“Permanent jewelry is where we custom fit and weld chains directly on to you. This means it is custom fit to your wrist, with no clasp, and requires no maintenance. It’s your new forever bracelet that you’ll never lose!” said Miss Cardenas, adding, “Though we like to think of these pieces as permanent, they can simply, but permanently, be taken off with a pair of household scissors if desired.”

Anna Janelle Jewelry is located at 711 Paseo Nuevo.

In addition, the store carries gemstones (home decor, crystal points and pocket stones), jewelry storage options, candles and natural incense, as well as some of her favorite worldly treats from Amsterdam, where she lived for three years.

“I came back because I missed the sunshine,” she said.

Born and raised in Clarksburg in Yolo County, Miss Cardenas came to Santa Barbara in 2003 to earn her bachelor’s degree in communications at UCSB in 2007.

“I’ve always had a creative side dabbling in different art forms over the years. I found jewelry in 2013 and never looked back. Over the years, my passion and knowledge for jewelry has only escalated.”





“Our mission is to offer quality jewelry at an affordable price. We want you to know that you’re investing in a piece you will wear for a long time, while making sure that investment doesn’t break the bank,” Anna Cardenas, owner of Anna Janelle Jewelry, said.

She was designer and co-owner of Dodds and Boshae and further developed her skills at Sheryl Lowe Jewelry as production designer and manager for three years.

“I also have a great passion for nature and the great outdoors. I love to mix the two passions in my photography, highlighting nature’s raw beauty and the jewelry’s refined beauty,” Miss Cardenas said.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com