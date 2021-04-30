‘Anna & Sergei’ to stream live from Florence

The Ensemble Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere live from Florence of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in “Anna & Sergei,” a new streaming film written by and starring virtuoso pianist/performer Hershey Felder, at 5 p.m. May 16.

The production will feature soprano and actress Ekatrina Siurina as Natalia Alexandrovna Rachmaninoff and actor and master violinist Igor Polesitsky as Dr. Golitzin.

Taking place as a memory play in the house in which Mr. Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills, “Anna & Sergei” is the story of a very strange and little-known, real-life meeting between the famed Russian composer and pianist, and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be Princess Anastasia, the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty.

Tickets, which are $55, include the live broadcast and a full week of extended on-demand viewing access to the recording of the live broadcast (available after one hour after the broadcast ends). Viewing access ends at 11:59 p.m. May 23. Tickets cannot be transferred or shared, and there are no refunds.

— Marilyn McMahon