Anniversary auction

Wildling Museum’s virtual fundraiser begins Friday

COURTESY PHOTOS

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a virtual fundraiser Oct. 16.

“Rocking Dolphin,” a bronze sculpture by Bud Bottoms.

“Morning Light in the Foothills,” an oil painting by Kevin Gleason.

“Rufus and Friends,” a fox-themed quilt by Julie Mock.

All will be up for bid, along with wine, jewelry and one-of-a-kind art, at the 20th Anniversary Virtual Fundraiser for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang.

Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the online event will take the place of the Wildling’s annual spring barbecue and the “Art of Brunch” in the fall.

The Wildling Museum board holds its first meeting in 1997. The museum opened three years later.

The silent auction begins Friday and closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 when the live auction begins with Jim Nye as the auctioneer and emcee.

Online registration is required for the free event at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/virtual-anniversary. Once registered, guests will receive an email with the link to the fundraiser.

“We’re excited by the diverse selection of live and silent auction items that have been donated in support of our benefit,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Wildling’s executive director. “Guests can look forward to bidding on several getaway packages at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo and the Fog Catcher in Cambria as well as stays in nearby Ballard in the Santa Ynez Valley and at a vacation home in Mission Canyon in Santa Barbara with a private tour and outdoor breakfast at Creekspirit, the garden full of the amazing mosaics of Wildling founder Patti Jacquemain.”

Included will be a video tour of the museum’s 20th anniversary exhibition, “20/20: A Retrospective,” which celebrates two decades of exhibits highlighting local natural areas, endangered species and far-flung landscapes that inspire travel.

The museum opened in 2000 in the historic Keenan Hartley House in Los Olivos. It moved in 2008 to San Marcos Avenue in the same community and finally in 2013 to its current location at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

The Wildling Museum opened in 2000 in the historic Keenan Hartley House in Los Olivos.

In addition to the anniversary’s video tour, there will be video messages celebrating the milestone from volunteers, local artists, longtime members and other supporters.

“We are so grateful to be able to launch a challenge led by board member, Kate Godrey, who is generously matching up to $15,000 of proceeds raised at the event,” said Ms. Otte-Demangate.

Lauren Sharp, assistant director, added, “While the move to an online format is new territory for us, we’re excited to be able to reach a broad group of museum friends and supporters who may not normally be able to attend the Wildling’s in-person events.”

According to its website, the museum’s mission is “to inspire our community and visitors to enjoy, value and conserve wildlife and natural areas through art. We provide artistic, educational and field experiences of nature for that purpose.

“Our vision is to be recognized as an exceptional and innovative leader in inspiring our communities and visitors to value wilderness and other natural areas through the lenses of a diversity of artists. The museum strives to collaborate with others for the betterment of our communities.”

