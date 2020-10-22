Annual housing day goes virtual

COURTESY PHOTO

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara will host a five-day virtual series of workshops starting Saturday.

The third annual “Housing Santa Barbara Day” will be held virtually this year.

The event, hosted by 2nd Story Associates, will be held over five days. The first event is set for Saturday, with four others planned Monday through Oct. 29. All workshops are free to the public with online registration, according to officials.

Tenants and landlords are interested in learning tenant rights and responsibilities, resources for rent and mortgage relief during COVID-19, rental meditation and workforce housing, according to a recent survey by the Housing Authority City of Santa Barbara.

There will be eight workshops that will be recorded and available for viewing on the Housing Santa Barbara website. They’ll also be translated into Spanish with subtitles, except for the workshop on resources for “undocumented households,” which will be held in Spanish and translated to English with subtitles.

Four workshops will be held Saturday, each an hour long, with the first one starting at 10:30 a.m. and the last one starting at 1:30 p.m. These workshops include: Tenant Rights and Responsibilities; Resources for Tenants and Landlords for rent and mortgage relief; Rental Mediation; and Workforce Housing.

Each workshop held next week will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s workshop is Resources for “undocumented households,” followed by Accessory Dwelling Units on Tuesday.

The public will receive a workshop on Emergency Disaster Preparedness on Wednesday, followed by Home Ownership Programs on Oct. 29.

The event comes during National Housing America Month, a time for communities to celebrate local housing efforts and raise awareness for affordable housing needs.

To register for the workshops, visit www.hacsb.org.

— Grayce McCormick