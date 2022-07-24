Annual MTD service changes set for Aug. 15

Santa Barbara MTD makes service changes to local bus service every year in mid-August. This year’s service changes will go into effect at the beginning of the day on Aug. 15.

Due to a shortage of bus operators, temporary schedule reductions were made on April 25 in order to improve system reliability. Because the bus operator shortage continues, the majority of these temporary reductions will remain in effect through Aug. 15.

After the April reductions, MTD staff heard from regular riders that specific early morning trips on the Line 12x (Goleta Express) and Line 24x (UCSB Express) had been suspended, making it difficult to make it to work and other morning obligations. Taking this feedback, MTD staff worked to identify specific trips to reinstate on these lines.

The following trips will be added to the schedule for August:

– Two line 12x weekday morning outbound trips departing the Transit Center at 6:05 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

– One line 12x weekday morning inbound trip departing Hollister & Storke at 7:58 a.m.

– One line 24x weekday morning outbound trip departing the Transit Center at 7:25 a.m.

Additionally, a minor routing change will happen for Line 17 (Lower West/SBCC). Due to circulation improvements at the intersection of San Andres and Carrillo in Santa Barbara, the inbound Line 17 route will now turn left on Canon Perdido from San Pascual, then right on San Andres before turning right on Carrillo to head to the Transit Center. This one block change does not affect any stops or schedules for Line 17; it simply makes an operational improvement for the buses. This change now means the inbound and outbound routes are identical.

The new schedule guide reflecting these changes is available online at https://sbmtd.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/August-2022-Schedule-Guide-complete.pdf.

The printed version of the schedule guide will be available at the Transit Center and onboard buses at the beginning of August.

Customer Service Representatives are available for assistance at (805) 963-3366.

