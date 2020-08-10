Annual ride can’t be stopped

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOHundreds of riders showed up for what was supposed to be the 40th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Cruiser run on Sunday. The official event, which normally takes place every Fiesta Sunday, was cancelled by organizers. But bicyclists showed up anyway in what turned out to be an unsanctioned event. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Top priority next post City College hires two new deans Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.