Annual ride can’t be stopped

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO
Hundreds of riders showed up for what was supposed to be the 40th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Cruiser run on Sunday. The official event, which normally takes place every Fiesta Sunday, was cancelled by organizers. But bicyclists showed up anyway in what turned out to be an unsanctioned event.

