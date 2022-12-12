Annual rose pruning event returns Jan. 14

COURTESY PHOTO

Volunteers work on pruning at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden. The next volunteer session is set for Jan. 14.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Rose Pruning Day on Jan 14 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

A January tradition for almost 40 years, volunteers are invited to spend the morning at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden in Mission Historical Park to prune the approximately one-acre garden in preparation for spring growth.

The annual event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and returned in 2022 with a record-breaking turnout of more than 100 volunteers. The department is seeking up to 150 volunteers for the 2023 event.

“Volunteers are vital to maintaining more than 1,500 rose bushes,” said Ramiro Arroyo, parks supervisor. “Being able to do all this work in one day means we’re ready to mulch and feed the roses as soon as new growth starts in February. This promotes better growth, and we end up with an even better-looking garden than the year before.”

No special experience is required to volunteer, as pruning demonstrations will be provided by Santa Barbara Rose Society members and resident rosarian Dan Bifano. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and tools, including hand pruners, loppers and small handsaws.

Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools as needed. Sturdy clothes, including long sleeves and pants, and sun protection are recommended.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the following Saturday, Jan. 21.

For more information about the event or additional volunteer opportunities, call the Parks Division at 805-564-5433.

