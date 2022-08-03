Anonymous complaints lead to postponement of H.E.L.P. meeting

Tonight’s meeting for the Honest Education Learning Project has been postponed.

The informational meeting was scheduled at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club. But Christy Lozano, a veteran teacher and founder of H.E.L.P., said she was told Tuesday in a meeting with Michael Baker, the executive director of the United Boys and Girls Club of SB County, that the meeting would need to be postponed due to a number of complaints by unnamed sources.

More than 30 people signed up for this informational event.

“The precise nature of these complaints was not disclosed, nor were the names of those who made them,” said Ms. Lozano in a press release. “What is clear is that those who have complained are, at best, willfully uninformed or, at worst, have agendas that do not include high-quality educational outcomes for low-income first generation children.

“The fact that anyone would stoop so low as to pressure a renowned organization like United Boys and Girls Club to withhold educational opportunities for disadvantaged youth is unconscionable,” Ms. Lozano said.

Ms. Lozano requested the opportunity to hold a public meeting to address any misinformation, complaints, or concerns. She said Mr. Baker declined but added he told her that he would revisit the matter and share the goals of the H.E.L.P. with his board members on Aug. 16.

“It is our hope that either the United Boys and Girls Club or another such organization will partner with H.E.L.P. to bring high-quality, proven educational outcomes to the most underserved,” said Ms. Lozano in a press release.

You can contact Ms. Lozano at Christy@Honesteducaiton.org.

