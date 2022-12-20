Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.

The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office.

“With more corporate relocation and expansion projects than any other state, Texas remains the premier destination for companies looking to unleash their full economic potential,” Gov. Abbott said. “Boingo’s new office location in Frisco will bring more good-paying jobs and brighter opportunities for hardworking Texans in our state’s growing tech industry. I look forward to an ongoing partnership with the company as they prepare to relocate the company’s headquarters to North Texas.”

“Expanding our presence in Texas is a strategic move for Boingo,” Boingo CEO Mike Finley said. “We already have long-established partners and employees in the state and opening a new office at The Star in Frisco supports our company’s vision and our ability to attract and retain top talent. It will allow us to connect deeply with regional key customers, engage with their communities and understand their unique needs.”

Boingo designs, builds, and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Its footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers provides secure connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide.

Boingo is expanding its presence in Frisco after the Omni PGA Frisco Resort announced in February it had chosen it to design, build, and manage a neutral host cellular DAS network for its new golf resort. The resort, scheduled to open in Spring 2023, will feature championship golf courses, an event space, an expansive retail and entertainment district, and be the new home of PGA of America. Major PGA championships will soon be held there, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2023, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025 and the PGA Championship in 2027.

The new project is expected to create 247 new jobs and generate approximately $1.48 million in capital investment. The over $200 million company received a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $517,400 to help build its new headquarters in Frisco.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said Boingo’s “relocation is a major win for our city’s economic development. Innovation is a strategic focus for Frisco. Welcoming Boingo elevates our position among Smart Cities as a leader in 5G technology.”

Frisco, one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., has become a new hub for many tech companies, including Magna5, a nationwide provider of managed IT, the North American offices of Redwood Software and the Abacus Group, over 200 startups, and major employers like T-Mobile, according to the FEDC.

It’s also a major sports business headquarters, home to the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Dallas Stars and FC Dallas. The latest major business sports move was the PGA of America moving its headquarters to Frisco and building a new, 600-acre mixed-use development with an initial investment of more than $500 million.