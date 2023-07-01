Another law enforcement surge announced by Newsom as fentanyl continues to pour across the border

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Encouraged by the results of a 6-week multi-task force operation in May, that concluded with the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill the residents of San Francisco three times over, Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed plans to double up on the proven method.

“Today, I’m authorizing a 100% increase in personnel to bolster the impact of this proven operation, as well as authorizing targeted surges to crack down on crime in the city. Working alongside our local, state and federal partners, we’re committed to cleaning up San Francisco’s streets,” Gov. Newsom announced.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will get a boost in operational support with the doubling of the number of officers deployed. The additional officers are expected to come from the assignment of more than 100 graduates of the CHP Academy this week. CHP’s Golden Gate Division will also supply additional active-duty officers.

CHP will work with local law enforcement agencies with targeted, surprise, counter-crime strikes in key hotspots throughout San Francisco. The joint operations focuses on illicit drugs and weapons and criminal activity with the ultimate goal of disrupting drug gangs and reducing the amount of fentanyl that is released onto the streets.

Along with CHP, California National Guard will increase its numbers in San Francisco to provide support. CalGuard will identify ways to further increase staffing in San Francisco in support of the Northern California High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

“To be successful in the long term we need to sustain and expand this work at the local, state, and federal levels. I want to thank Governor Newsom for sending more support to our City and for his continued commitment to the safety of San Francisco,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said.

Fentanyl and fentanyl precursors continue to pour across the southwest border. In just two months, from March 13 to May 10, 2023 law enforcement leaders seized about 4,721 pounds of fentanyl, and 1,700 pounds of fentanyl precursors within the Southern and Central Districts of California in a federal law enforcement surge called “Operation Blue Lotus.” Two hundred arrests of alleged smugglers, traffickers and dealers were made.

Operation Blue Lotus seized a quantity of precursors that was enough to produce 200 million fentanyl pills, intercepted 116 packages containing about 163 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a car and confiscated fentanyl that also tested positive for xylazine.

Gov. Newsom’s joint public safety operation reveals, at least in part, the amount of drugs that evaded interception at the border.