‘Another option for a late-night snack’

Insomnia Cookies to provide new late night treat for local community

COURTESY PHOTOS

Insomnia Cookies delivers a sweet treat to customers and has built its brand on staying open until 3 a.m. every night.

A new warm delight is making its way to Santa Barbara later this month and it’s one that local community members can enjoy in the morning or at night.

Insomnia Cookies, a rapidly expanding night-life bakery, is opening its first location in beautiful Santa Barbara, right in the heart of downtown at 430 State St.

“I think we are always looking for opportunities on the West Coast and Santa Barbara has a perfect mix of local students and tourism, so it’s kind of the perfect place to introduce our brand,” Adriana Palombit, the marketing manager for Insomnia Cookies, told the News-Press.

First started at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003, Insomnia Cookies brand relies heavily on staying open late for those college crowds, or even working adults, looking to end their night with a sweet snack.

Insomnia Cookies offers a wide array of treats to satisfy any sweet tooth, including nine traditional cookies such as chocolate chunk and snickerdoodles as well as some deluxe options such as salted caramel, and oatmeal chocolate walnut.

In fact, founder Seth Berowitz started the company because “there wasn’t really anyone like us in the market at the time,” said Ms. Palombit.

Due to the current pandemic, its hours have changed slightly but it is usually open at other locations from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“I think that something that sets us apart from the beginning was just that our cookies are served warm and also delivered warm and that we’re open until 3 a.m.,” Ms. Palombit said.

“We have always been that late company that delivers right to your door and delivers to you when you need a study break or whatever it may be.”

Insomnia Cookies sells a variety of treats including classic traditional cookies, such as chocolate chunk, snickerdoodles and oatmeal raisin, as well as more deluxe options. Ice cream is also sold individually or in between two cookies or with a brownie.

Opening a location in Santa Barbara also comes with many advantages. Located on State Street, Ms. Palombit hopes it will attract a lot of customers throughout the night.

With the opening in Santa Barbara, Insomnia Cookies now has nine locations across the state of California.

“Our location is going to serve Westmont College, Santa Barbara City College and also the University of California, Santa Barbara so it really has a lot of opportunities there for us,” she said.

The opening, which was originally set for Aug. 3 but has been pushed back because of the pandemic, will mark Insomnia Cookies’ ninth location in California.

Currently, there is no set date in mind for the opening, but it will likely be near the end of the month.

“It’s been a bit different for us this time around as some of our locations that have opened recently throughout the pandemic have been more of a virtual launch for us. We usually like to have our boots on the ground, but even this opening will be more of a digital push for us,” Ms. Palombit.

The store has also already tried making some local partnerships to engrain itself in the community, something the brand tries to do in every location it opens in.

“We have partnered with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and we’re going to give $1 from every Sugar Rush sold, and it’s going to be donated back to them,” Ms. Palombit said.

“We just really thought that partnership was a really great fit for us, especially since that’s true to our core where we’re servicing college students. We really want to give back to that community as well.”

While it might seem a bit odd to open a storefront in the middle of a pandemic, Ms. Palombit mentioned that something that helps Insomnia Cookies is its experience in being a safe delivering vehicle for food to customers’ doors.

She is also very confident the store can do well for the local community.

“We have really tried to restructure how we serve customers and we have gone to contactless delivery, so we feel this is still a good opportunity for us to open this store and it gives the community another option for a late-night snack,” Ms. Palombit said.

“I am pretty confident the store will do well. There are those college communities around and I think with the Santa Barbara community in general we will do well. I don’t really think that there’s many other more cookie options in the area, so it’s definitely something new for the community to enjoy.”

