Another way to cook

Tri-County Libraries partner with 3C-Ren to allow residents a trial period for electric induction cooktops

Induction cooktops are available at participating libraries in Santa Barbara County.

A Tri-counties regional energy network, 3C-REN, is partnering with participating Santa Barbara County and Ventura County libraries to provide electric-powered magnetic induction cooktops that local residents can check out and use at home.

These cooktops became available Aug. 5 and include: an induction-compatible cooking pan, and helpful information about cooking with induction in both English and Spanish.

This is essentially a program where residents can “check out” an induction cooktop for a trial period in the same way that they would check out a library book. The induction cooktop is part of the Library of Things, which allows patrons to check out items non-traditional to a library.

Among the participating libraries is the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Induction cooktops can be checked out at the Central Library in Santa Barbara.

The News-Press asked Erica Helson, portfolio manager for 3C REN, about the benefits of induction cooktops.

“For some, it’s about health, removing gas from the kitchen and not being exposed to gas combustion fumes,” Mr. Helson said. “For others it’s about safety, again removing the gas flames. For others it’s about the cooking experience and precision induction offers.

“Electric induction offers a more precise and even distribution into the pot or pan. Still for others it’s about environmental concerns removing gas from their home.”

Residents can use the cooktop to test a variety of different recipes, and when finished, they return it to the library.

The checkout period for induction cooktops is three weeks. There are nine kits available in Santa Barbara County and 20 in Ventura County. The program is available in San Luis Obispo County but is not managed there by 3C-REN.

“If you see a wait list, be patient. They will become available,” said Ms. Helson.

Speaking from her personal experience, Ms. Helson identified convenience as another benefit of the induction cooktops.

“It’s so convenient to clean,’ he said. “It’s a smooth glass top you can wipe clean.”

Induction cooktops are also more energy efficient than gas and electric, according to Ms. Helson.

The News-Press asked Ms. Helson if there were any safety concerns or drawbacks to induction cooktops.

“If someone has a pacemaker, they should consult with a doctor first,” he said.

Another drawback is that the induction cooktops are more expensive for an upfront purchase than a gas range. According to Forbes, gas cooktop units range from $300 to $1,500; whereas induction units start at $1,500 and can go all the way up to $2,500.

The News-Press asked Ms. Helson how an induction unit would impact a monthly utility bill.

“Since induction is more energy-efficient, it will use less energy,” he said. “How that translates to utility costs may vary, based on the customer’s costs for gas and electric. It’s likely a wash, or perhaps a savings for homes with induction cooktops and cheaper electricity. Overall, cooking accounts for a relatively small percentage of a home’s overall energy use.”

Additionally, Ms. Helson explained how this partnership with this libraries began. “It started out with the DIY (do-it-yourself) energy saving toolkits we launched last year with libraries. As more people have become interested in induction, we wanted to expand the program.

“People are interested in induction but they want to test it out before making the switch,” he said.

The induction cooktop comes with induction compatible pans. It also comes with a magnet so you can test your own pans.

“Stainless steel, cast iron or anything where a magnet will stick to the pot or pan is compatible with induction cooking,” said Ms. Helson.

