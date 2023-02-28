‘Ant-Man and Wasp’ sequel is No. 1 again at box office

MARVEL STUDIOS

Paul Rudd stars as Scott Lang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which topped the box office again in its second weekend.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” remains a big hit.

In its second weekend, the film topped the box office again, this time grossing $32.2 million.

Opening in second place was the dark comedy “Cocaine Bear,” with $23.1 million.

“Jesus Revolution,’ the story of an early 1970s spiritual awakening that began with teenage hippies in Southern California, placed third with $15.5 million.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” fell to fourth place from second. Last weekend it grossed $4.7 million.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” dropped to fifth place from fourth with $4.1 million.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” fell to No. 6 from No. 3 at the box office, with a gross of $1.89 million.

“80 for Brady,” the comedy about four women determined to get to the Super Bowl and see their hero Tom Brady, dropped to eighth place from sixth. It grossed $1.83 million.

“Missing” remained in ninth place with $1.01 million.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, stayed in 10th place with $850,000

email: dmason@newspress.com