‘Ant-Man and Wasp’ sequel tops box office with $105.5 million

Michelle Pfeiffer returns as Janet Van Dyne in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which topped the box office in its first weekend.

Nothing was bigger last weekend at the box office than “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

As expected, the third Marvel Studios movie about heroes with the ability to get really small was No. 1 in North America during its opening weekend. The film grossed a whopping $105.5 million. That’s a lot higher than the $57.2 million that the first “Ant-Man” movie grossed on its opening weekend. The second film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” took in $75.8 million on its first weekend.

The success of “Quantumania” left “Avatar: The Way of Water” in a distant second place with $6.45 million. But that sequel has consistently done well in the box office since its Dec. 16 release and recently moved past “Titanic” to become the third-highest grossing film of all time. The highest-grossing film is the first “Avatar” movie, and the second is Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame.”

Last weekend, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 at the box office, with a gross of $5.46 million.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” jumped to fourth place from fifth with $5.31 million.

“Knock on the Cabin,” a thriller about a hostage situation and the possible end of the world, dropped to sixth place from fifth with $3.97 million.

“80 for Brady,” the comedy about four women determined to get to the Super Bowl and see their hero Tom Brady, dropped to sixth place from fourth. It grossed $3.75 million.

The 25th anniversary release of “Titanic” placed seventh with $2.4 million. It’s the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, and like “Avatar: Way of the Water,” the movie was directed by James Cameron.

“Marlowe,” starring Liam Neeson in a film noir story featuring characters created by Raymond Chandler, opened in eighth place to the tune of $1.8 million.

“Missing” placed ninth with $1.75 million.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, rounds out the top 10 with $1.6 million.

