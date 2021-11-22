Antelope Valley beats SBCC in women’s basketball

LANCASTER – The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team kept things close late into its Saturday night game at Antelope Valley, but the fourth quarter went the Marauders way to see the home side take a 52-40 victory.

The Vaqueros (3-4) trailed 39-35 heading into the final period, but were held to just five points on 1-of-12 shooting over the last 10 minutes.

“We have to hit shots. Our defense kept them where we want teams – in the 50s,” head coach Sandrine Krul said. “We are struggling offensively and it’s not because we are not getting shots. We are struggling hitting open shots.”

While the rest of the team couldn’t find its shooting mark, guards Brianna Jacobs and Berlin Faiaipau provided a big spark off the bench. Jacobs led the team in scoring for the first time this season, putting up nine points on 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 on three-pointers. Faiaipau was an efficient 4-for-7 from the field for a season-high eight points.

“This group is very coachable and teachable,” Krul said. “The goal is to keep working to get better each day.”

The Vaqueros did clean some things up, as they tied a season-low with 26 turnovers. They also gave up their fewest free throws of the young season, seeing AVC go just 6-of-9 at the line.

Santa Barbara actually had the largest lead of the first three quarters. A three-point play and back-to-back treys from Jacobs capped a big 15-2 Vaquero run, as SBCC led 15-7 with under two minutes to go in the opening period.

The Marauders broke a 19-19 tie midway through the second quarter and wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

The Vaqueros tied a season-high with five blocks, two of which came from forward Isabella Favazzo. Guard Katrina Regalado and forward Trinity Scott chipped in with six points apiece.

SBCC will have some time off before returning to the court for the three-day Hancock Tournament from Dec. 2-4.

