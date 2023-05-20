Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered at Chabad of UCSB

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found Friday morning at the Chabad of UCSB, just hours before hundreds were to gather there for a special Shabbat dinner.

The News-Press received a photo of the graffiti from the Anti-Defamation League of Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties. It was written in big letters on a roadway by the Chabad, and the content was clearly anti-Israel and clearly designed to upset the people at the Chabad.

ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties condemned the attack in a statement by its regional director, Dan Meisel: “We strongly condemn this attack and potentially antisemitic hate crime targeting the Chabad at UCSB.

“Targeting the home away from home for Jewish students just hours before a mega Shabbat dinner when hundreds will gather to celebrate together is an unconscionable act of intimidation,” Mr. Meisel said.

“This language, which has long been used by anti-Israel actors, can ostracize and intimidate members of the Jewish and pro-Israel community,” he continued. “We hope all community leaders will unite to condemn this act of anti-Semitism.”

