Antil considered for city manager role

Santa Barbara Assistant City Administrator Pam Antil is being considered as the next city manager for the city of Encinitas.

Ms. Antil, who has served in her current role with the city since August 2015, has emerged as the top candidate in Encinitas’ nationwide search to replace its previous City Manager, Karen Brust, who retired in June after nearly five years with the city.

On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council will consider appointing Ms. Antil as its next city manager, according to a news release from the San Diego County city.

Ms. Antil has more than 25 years of experience directly managing and advising local government agencies throughout the country. This includes work in Santa Barbara, San Jose, Palo Alto, and Ann Arbor, Mich.

She founded the Municipal Managers group on LinkedIn in 2017, which has more than 12,000 members. She also founded the League of Women in Government in 2015, which supports the advancement of women in local government.

She also has worked with nonprofits and in the private sector, including serving as a consulting manager for Grant Thornton LLP, the fifth largest public accounting and management consulting firm in the U.S.

She is an active member of the International City/County Management Association, Alliance for Innovation, Municipal Management Assistants of Northern & Southern California, BJA Executive Session on Police Leadership, Emerging Local Government Leaders, as well as vice president for Women Leading Government CA and president of the League of Women in Government.

In addition, she is a 2016 and 2017 ELGL Top 11 Influencer in Local Government Traeger Award winner.

Ms. Antil earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Cal State Long Beach.

She has published a number of articles and papers in recent years, covering topics such as: advancing women in local government; the future of policing in the United States; business networking; innovation and design thinking; post-merger/operational due diligence in the private sector; and use of social media by local government.

If approved, she would begin her new role on Oct. 12.

“I am delighted to be selected as the next City Manager in service to the Encinitas community,” Ms. Anti said in a statement. “The City Council’s plans for the future are ambitious and exciting. I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get going.”

The city manager position reports directly to the Encinitas City Council. The manager is responsible for the overall administration of city business, including providing executive leadership, direction, review and coordination of all city departments and operations.

“We’re really excited to have Pam join our team,” Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said in a statement. “Her experience in the city managers’ offices in Santa Barbara and Palo Alto, as well as other cities, gives her a depth of knowledge that will be invaluable here in Encinitas.”

