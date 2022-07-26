Antioch University hosts anxiety management workshop

“Anxiety Management, Yes You Can!” a workshop hosted by Antioch University’s Undergraduate Studies program, took place July 22 at Antioch University, 602 Anacapa St.

In this workshop, discussions covered ways to overcome general and social anxiety, manage stress, practice The STOP tactics to alleviate episodes of an anxiety attack and improve life/work/study balance.

The moderator, Barbara Greenleaf reflected: “As the author of ‘Help: A Handbook for Working Mothers,’ I know how juggling multiple roles causes overwhelming stress and anxiety. Fortunately, there are many coping mechanisms for students who are also parents, and they work.”

“Between today’s time pressures and the lack of natural social situations, it can be difficult to know where to invest one’s energy to seed the right opportunities. Therefore, it is important to learn to reach out to people in ways that are welcomed, natural and valued,” said speaker Nancy Newman.

Anna Kwong, chair of Antioch Santa Barbara, BA program, recommended “to handle stress and anxiety with a positive mindset. Anxiety starts as reactions based on our internal and external environment. So, it is a natural response for human beings. We need to learn to stop the negative feelings consuming us. The sooner we learn to handle stress, the better it is for all of us.”

The event was made possible by the Ken Richardson Student Support Fund.

—Marilyn McMahon