Antioch University hosts ‘Personal Branding’ workshop

AVA TROIANI PHOTO

From left are Fernando Moreno, who recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award 2022 from Antioch University in Santa Barbara; Anna Kwong, chair of the university’s local Undergraduate Studies program; and Barbara Greenleaf, the speaker at a recent branding workshop hosted by Antioch.

Antioch University’s Undergraduate Studies program recently hosted “Personal Branding for Career Development.”

The workshop at the Santa Barbara university explored ways to build a LinkedIn profile, set up a personal board of advisers, and solicit feedback and act upon it,. Discussions also covered evaluating how you come across and putting your best foot forward.

“It is more important than ever to craft a distinct personal brand to realize success in life. With this Fantastic Friday workshop, Antioch has not only made students aware of personal branding, it has shown them step-by-step how to do it right,” said speaker Barbara Greenleaf.

Professor Doug Lynch offered his words of wisdom: “Pulling a good network together takes effort. But sincerity and time will take you far, not only in your field but in your life as a whole. Authenticity is the key.”

“A personal brand should be genuine and real,” said Anna Kwong, chair of Antioch Santa Barbara Undergraduate Studies program. “Students are highly recommended to start building their visibility while in school, to practice in ‘safe waters’ and learn from their peers as they go. By graduation, you can enter the field feeling confident and connected.”

At the end of the event, Ms. Kwong bestowed the Distinguished Alumni Award 2022 to Fernando Moreno, a father of four children. Mr. Moreno worked night shifts as a care provider while finishing his bachelor’s and master’s of business administration degrees within 2.5 years of joining Antioch.

He now works for a world-renowned speaker and assists his company in creating positive impacts in many parts of the world.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of alumni and showcase the value of an Antiochian education, according to the university. This award recognizes alumni of the Undergraduate Program of Antioch Santa Barbara who have achieved career-related success, are active in the community and exemplify active support of the university’s social justice efforts.

The event is made possible by the Ken Richardson Student Support Fund.

