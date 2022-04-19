Antioch University to host mental resilience talk

SANTA BARBARA — Antioch University’s Undergraduate Studies program will host a panel discussion “Personal Resilience-How to Bounce Back from Adversity” Friday.

The event will take place between 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the university’s Santa Barbara campus, 602 Anacapa St., as well as over Zoom.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Antioch University’s Undergraduate Studies program has invited a group of four women, who faced their own tough times, to discuss how to bounce back from adversity.

There will be time for a Q&A from the audience members and the chat room.

The workshop will address: how to make setbacks work for you, the power of positive thinking, the importance of goal setting, the work of developing self-confidence, and the need for a plan A and a plan B.

This event is co-sponsored by SBCC Business Administration Division.

The event is made possible by the Ken Richardson Student Support Fund.

For the Zoom link, RSVP to akwong@antioch.edu or sgentile2@antioch.edu.

— Katherine Zehnder