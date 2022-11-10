Antique and Vintage Show to be held Nov. 18-20

SANTA BARBARA — The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held Nov. 18 through 20 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20.

Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.

From the 17th Century to mid-century, an array of merchandise from more than 60 quality dealers from around the country will be available. Included will be tin to Tiffany, furniture, jewelry, paintings, silver, china, pottery, lighting, textiles, Native American, vintage fashion, Bakelite, Oriental rugs, Asian and more.

Michael and Gae Ann McHale, new directors/owners of the show, bring a multi-decade background in antique shows and exhibits and are also owners of McHale Silverwares and Fine China and now Silver Trident Productions.

They can be reached at 805-484-1291. Exhibitors can contact Ms. McHale at 619-925-2346 or stpantiqueshows@aol.com.

— Marilyn McMahon