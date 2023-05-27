ANTONETTE, Edward Robert

Edward Robert Antonette, a former Moorpark, CA, school board member, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2023, at his home in Henderson, NV. He and his wife, Dorothea “Dottie”, had recently relocated from Goleta, CA.

Ed was born on May 16, 1941, in St. Paul, MN, and spent his youth in Sioux City, IA. He graduated from East High School and attended Morningside College before enlisting in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Ed served with U.S. Naval Construction Battalion 9 (SeaBees) during the early Vietnam War era, where he worked as a journeyman carpenter-builder and first class petty officer. After discharge, he attended Ventura College and remained in the Ventura area.

Ed spent much of his life in service to community and country. He served as student body president of Ventura College in 1962, and on the final Moorpark Elementary School District Board of Trustees from 1979 – 1980, where he advocated for programs for high-achieving students. He spent many years in the Ventura and Moorpark Jaycees, and was honored as a JCI Senator and inducted into the Order of the Tiger. In Moorpark, Ed hosted one of America’s first Pet Rock Festivals and helped lead its first Country Days festivals. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and other church activities in Santa Barbara County.

Throughout his life, Ed pursued a variety of careers and entrepreneurial pursuits, including shoe salesman, retail store manager, insurance agent, software developer, restaurant owner, and friendly Home Depot advisor.

Ed was a loving husband, father, and uncle who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed visiting relatives in numerous states and trips to Germany and Lucca, Italy (Petrognaro) – the birthplace of his father and grandparents with numerous cousins remaining there. He loved researching family ties on genealogy sites and Facebook posts with his extended family and friends.

Ed is survived by his wife of 22 years; sons Ron (Cynthia), Richard, and Eric; grandchildren Karleen, Peter and Abby; brother Richard L. (Dianna); sister-in-law Virginia (Don); and nieces Debra Kenowith, Nancy Schroeder, and Dawn Luce. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Nora Ellen Antonette, and his brother Don Antonette.

Ed will be interred in Santa Barbara, and funeral services are pending.