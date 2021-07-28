Apothecary’s 25th anniversary

Beautyhabit celebrates at new location in Montecito Country Mart

COURTESY PHOTOS

Sisters Teresa Mitchell and Paula Vazquez are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their business, Beautyhabit: Modern Luxe Apothecary, by launching a new destination inside the recently opened Montecito Mercantile store in Montecito.

The innovative store-in-store offers skin care, fragrances, bath and body, makeup, hair care, candles and home decor items from around the world.

“We consider ourselves a modern luxe apothecary, not a beauty supply store. Our products are very niche,” said Mrs. Vazquez during a phone interview from the company’s headquarters in Westlake Village. “They are treasures, hard-to-find items from around the world, especially Italy and France. Teresa is the hunter. She scouts them out.”

This is Eau d’ Italie Le Sirenuse, from Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. It’s among the popular brands at Modern Luxe Apothecary.

Among the items are Vintner’s Daughter, Susan Kaufmann, Eau d’Italie and Ligne St Barth.

“Vintner’s Daughter, a face serum, is produced by April Gargiulo, a winery owner in Napa Valley. While researching her skin care regimen, she realized that almost all of her highly touted skin care products contained high levels of ineffective, toxic fillers,” Mrs. Vazquez told the News-Press.

“She began a two-year research and formulation process. Drawing from her experience in fine winemaking, April, alongside natural skin care veterans, set out to create a formulation that would address all of her skin care needs.

“Much like the fine winemaking process, Vintner’s Daughter begins by sourcing the world’s finest raw ingredients. The result is a serum that is made without parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, PEGs, and SLSs.”

Susanne Kaufmann comes from the Bregenzer Forest, a unique valley in the Alps, where the knowledge of the healing powers of nature are passed down from generation to generation, according to Mrs. Vazquez. “From an early age, she has always been fascinated by the idea of using the intensive effect of the Alpine plant world in a modern manner for beauty, health and comfort.

“Together with a team of pharmacists and dermatologists, Susanne developed more than 60 functional products from natural ingredients that include body washes, body exfoliants and scrubs, and bath oils, soaks and salts.





These are among the unique products at Beautyhabit: Modern Luxe Apothecary.

Eau d’Italie is a fragrance that originated at the iconic Le Sirenuse Hotel in Positano on the Amalfi Coast.

“Eau d’Italie creates fragrances that are always contemporary, always original, always inspiring,” said Mrs. Vazquez, adding that Ligne St. Barth is a family business that finds its inspiration in Mother Nature. The secret of Ligne St Barth body lotions and gels lies in the use of natural ingredients with Caribbean floral overtones to create sensual harmony and excellence.”

Especially unusual are the Cire Trudon candles from the oldest candlemaker in the world still active today, according to Mrs. Vazquez.

“It was founded in 1643 by Claude Trudon at the beginning of the reign of Louis XIV, and throughout the 17th century, the manufacturer became the Royal Wax Manufacturer and official supplier in the French court, then to Napoléon Bonaparte.

“Cire Trudon received a gold medal during the 1889 Universal Exhibit as a reward for the outstanding quality of its candles and wax. Each candle is still dripped and made by hand in its factory in Normandy.”

On Sept.1, Beautyhabit will move into its own location, right next door to Montecito Mercantile in the Montecito Mart.

“We’re more passionate than ever about traversing the globe to bring our clients amazing, unique reactions that express individuality and make life pleasurable. Every day, we are inspired to source the best products in the world with an eye for exquisite details, stellar craftsmanship and the highest quality ingredients,” said Ms. Vazquez.

