APPLETON, Peter Bryce

Peter Bryce Appleton died peacefully after extended illness, surrounded by his children on February 20, 2020. He was 76.

Born in 1943, Bryce was the first child of Francis Henry Appleton, III and Ariel Bryce Appleton. He grew up in Los Angeles and Southeastern Arizona. As the grandson of Peter and Angelica Bryce, who built one of the first estates on Hope Ranch, Santa Barbara was an often-frequented place while growing up. He followed family tradition and attended east coast schools, graduating from St. Mark’s School, Yale College, University of Connecticut Law School, and Harvard Business School.

Bryce moved around but found a home in Santa Barbara, Crested Butte, CO, and Tucson, AZ. He primarily worked in the airline industry which combined his passion for flying with his love of building teams and starting, operating, and fixing companies. Later in his career, Bryce was a consultant and coach to various corporations on strategy, leadership effectiveness, and general management.

Throughout his life, Bryce was passionate about the environment and land conservation. He contributed his time and leadership to several non-profit organizations focused on conservation and sustainability. Bryce was a regular on tennis courts throughout his life and made many friends through the sport. His love for tennis started in Santa Barbara when he learned to play on the municipal courts as a teenager. Bryce was devoted to family and delighted in reaching out to people of all walks of life. He touched many and always made people feel special and appreciated. He is deeply missed.

Survived by his daughters Amy, Sarah with partner Nicolas Maillet, son Nathan and wife Heidi, brother Marc, sisters Lynnie and Lili, three loving grandchildren, and extended family.

Donations can be made in his name to the following: Heal the Ocean or Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.