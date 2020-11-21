Applicants sought for Community Formation Commission

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Council is seeking to appoint 13 members to the city’s newly formed Community Formation Commission.

The commission was established to explore different civilian police review systems, existing and new police accountability systems and the specific needs of the city’s various communities. The commission will also review the Santa Barbara Police Department’s existing standards and protocols, according to a news release.

Following examination, the commission will make recommendations to the city council for creation of a civilian oversight system in Santa Barbara.

The city council is seeking to appoint members who represent diverse backgrounds that are inclusive to the whole community. Applications are due by Dec. 4.

Interviews will be held on Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, officials said.

A pair of informal meetings are planned this weekend for prospective applicants.

From 1 to 3 p.m. today, District 1 Council member Alejandra Gutierrez will be at Sunflower Park, at 1124 E. Mason St.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, District 3 Council member Oscar Gutierrez will be at Bohnett Park, 1251 San Pascual St.

Additional virtual meetings will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 with District 6 Council member Meagan Harmon. The meetings can be accessed by visiting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/329776165. Those interested can also take place over the phone by calling : +1 (646) 749-3122, and using Access Code 329-776-165.

— Mitchell White