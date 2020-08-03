Applicants sought for Parks and Recreation Commission

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is looking for two Goleta residents to serve on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

The vacancies include one student position. The openings offer an opportunity for local residents to be involved in meaningful city projects that impact the community’s quality of life. The student commissioner position also offers a chance to bolster a college resume and fulfill community service requirements, according to officials.

The commission advised the Goleta City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta, including the acquisition, development, maintenance and improvement of the city’s public parks, recreational services and open spaces.

To be eligible, applicants must live within Goleta’s city limits. For the student position, the applicant must be between the age of 15 to 21. Each commissioner is appointed for a four-year term, with the exception of the student commissioner who is appointed for a one-year term.

Meetings are held every two months on the first Wednesday of every even month at 6:00 p.m., and are currently being held virtually. Parks and Recreation Commission members are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting. The student commissioner may choose to waive their compensation and receive community service credit instead.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions. The application deadline is Aug. 10.For more information, email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.