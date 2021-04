Applicants sought for scholarship program

Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district.

Eligible recipients include seniors in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. The scholarship program is designed for senior high school students who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the Central Coast, according to a news release.

These programs are common in many of the 12 Caltrans districts and have the encouragement and support of the CTF, which donates 50% of the funding while coffee and food sales provide the rest.

The scholarship program began in 2002, with $500 raised for one scholarship. In 2007, $3,500 was raised and seven $500 scholarships were awarded. The fundraising efforts have grown since then and the program has awarded $6,750 in total student scholarships since 2017.

Applications must be submitted by May 3.

For a link to the scholarship application, go to www.dot.ca.gov/d5/scholarship.htm. For additional information contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at 805-549-3353.

— Mitchell White