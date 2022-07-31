Applicants wanted for Goleta commission openings

The city of Goleta has opportunities for community members to get involved, two of them specifically for teens. The Parks and Recreation Commission and the Public Engagement Commission are both looking to fill a student/youth position. The city is also looking for applicants for an opening on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee. Interested community members can by August 31 at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/city-clerk/boards-commissions.

The Parks and Recreation Commission has one vacancy for a Student Commissioner, age 15 years or older. This commission advises the City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta including the acquisition, development, maintenance and improvement of the city’s public parks, recreational services and open spaces. Eligible applicants must live in the city of Goleta. Members are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting. The student commissioner may choose to waive their compensation to receive community service credit.

The Public Engagement Commission has one vacancy for a youth commissioner who must be between the ages of 15 – 21. This commission provides city residents a venue to address opportunities and ways to increase public engagement in city government and advises the City Council on related issues. Members are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting.

The Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee has one vacancy for a committee member. This committee’s role is to advise the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. It reviews and maintains the master plan for each county library service zone, makes recommendations to ensure adequate library services to all, determines the per capita level of service, reviews budgets, considers site locations and building programs and reviews the operation of the library. The member represents all of Zone 4, which includes Goleta, Buellton and Solvang. Eligible applicants must live in the city of Goleta.

Applications for all open vacancies may be submitted online at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions. Applications are due by August 31 at 5 p.m. For additional information, email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

