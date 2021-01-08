Application deadline extended for Goleta Planning Commission

GOLETA — The city of Goleta has extended its application deadline to fill vacancies on its five-member Planning Commission.

Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, as city officials cite the opportunity as a way to get involved in city government and have “a meaningful, tangible and lasting influence on the shape of our community, now and in the future,” read a city news release.

The Planning Commission deals with land use issues in the city of Goleta. The commission’s role is to review and take appropriate action on discretionary development applications and to make recommendations to the Goleta City Council regarding any proposed legislative actions, including the city’s general plan and its implementation.

“The Planning Commission plays an important role in our City which is still young. There is so much work to be done to carry out the vision laid out in the General Plan,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said in a statement.

Members are appointed to a four-year term. The commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month starting at 6 p.m. Compensation is $100 per meeting.

“I have served on (the) Planning Commission since 2016. During that time, I have developed a much greater understanding of the issues that make a difference in the daily experiences of my neighbors and the community as a whole,” Katie Maynard, current planning commissioner, said in a statement. “I have learned how much the decisions we make can affect the environment, affordable housing, economic development, and the patterns of life in Goleta. I have been a part of an effort to create foundational documents such as our New Zoning Ordinance that sets the guidelines for planning and development moving forward.”

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. To be eligible, one must reside within city limits and be a qualified elector. For additional information, email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions.

— Mitchell White