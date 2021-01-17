Applications available for permits to sell safe and sane fireworks

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Fire Department has started accepting applications from qualified Lompoc-based nonprofit groups to be entered into this year’s lottery for an opportunity to sell safe and sane fireworks.

Permits to sell the fireworks will be limited to six sale stands and locations in the city. Permits will be issued only to organizations and established nonprofits within city limits. All qualified groups will be selected by lottery, with first priority given to new applicants, according to a news release.

Applications are available on the city’s website, www.cityoflompoc.com. Hard copies are also available at Lompoc Fire Station No. 1, at 115 S. G St. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If an organization elects to submit a hard-copy application, it must be picked up in-person by an adult representative of the applying organization, officials said.

Applications must be filed by 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration.

The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place on Feb. 25. All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.

Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2020 are not typically eligible for the 2021 lottery, but can still apply. Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.

Questions from the public about the process may be directed to 805-875-8063.

— Mitchell White