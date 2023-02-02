Applications being accepted for Danish Maid

SOLVANG — The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is still accepting applications for the 2023 Danish Maid.

Applicants must submit an essay about their qualifications, Danish family history and accomplishments. The foundation said preference will be given to a candidate who will be a high school senior this fall.

The Danish Maid will have a busy few weeks before the actual Danish Days on Sept. 15-17. She will make appearances at the Solvang Farmers Market and meetings of the Solvang Rotary Club, the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary, the Vikings of Solvang, Solvang Dania group, and the Danish Brotherhood and Sisterhood. During the festive weekend, the Danish Maid will have honorary positions in the Danish Days Parade, and will need to be available for media interviews and other event appearances.

Applications may be emailed to solvang@stilettomarketing.com or mailed to Martha Nedegaard, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464.

The deadline is March 17.

For more information, go to www.solvangdanishdays.org, and on the Solvang Danish Days social media channels (Instagram: @DanishDays and facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays).

— Dave Mason