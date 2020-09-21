Applications open for Community Formation Commission

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Council is encouraging members of the community to apply to the city’s Community Formation Commission to advise the creation of a civilian police review system for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

This commission will examine the different types of civilian police review models and discern which one best addresses the needs of Santa Barbara’s many communities, according to a news release.

The CFC will then recommend a model to the City Council.

City Council members aim for a diverse group of people to serve on the commission, with people whose life experience, education, professional skills and community standing will gain the confidence and trust of the community.

Applicants should have a demonstrated interest in community affairs, social justice, criminal justice and equal rights issues. The CFC is intended to be broad-based and inclusive, and U.S. citizenship is not required.

English and Spanish applications are available, and due on Oct. 30, with the potential for a deadline extension. CFC interviews are tentatively scheduled for Nov. 10.

To apply, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CFC. For more information, email the city clerk’s office at clerk@santabarbaraca.gov or call 805-564-5309.

— Grayce McCormick