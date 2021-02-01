Applications open for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship

SANTA BARBARA — High school seniors living in Santa Barbara and/or Santa Barbara Unified students can apply for the 2020 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship, presented by Downtown Santa Barbara, the city of Santa Barbara’s Community Services Section and the Santa Barbara Youth Council.

The scholarship recognizes one high school senior for their leadership and community service. The award was created in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller and her leadership of local youth.

Applicants must have at least a 2.5 GPA and 45 community service hours by the deadline, Feb. 12.

A committee of representatives from youth leadership groups and Downtown Santa Barbara will review applications. The award will be presented at Downtown Santa Barbara’s annual breakfast Feb. 24, a virtual celebration this year.

To apply, students must answer the following: “List and describe your involvement in any digital-campus clubs, organizations, and activities. List and describe your involvement in any community service projects or organizations during COVID-19. And explain how and why your role as a leader has influenced our community or those around you during Covid-19.”

Applications can be sent by mail or delivered in-person to Ricardo Venegas, community services coordinator II, at 1136 E. Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA., 93103. Or, applicants can email to rvenegas@santabarbaraca.gov.

Applications are available at downtownsb.org/events/annual-awards-ceremony.

Questions should be directed to Ricardo Venegas, community services coordinator II, at (805) 897-2547, or Erik Krueger of Downtown Santa Barbara at (805) 962-2098.

— Annelise Hanshaw