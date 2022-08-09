Applications open to fill vacant seat on Santa Barbara County Board of Education

The Santa Barbara County Board of Education is seeking applications from residents interested in being appointed to the Trustee Area 2 seat currently vacant due to the mid-term resignation of former trustee, Dr. Peter MacDougall.

The deadline to submit an application and resume is 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Education sets board policy, approves the Santa Barbara County Education Office budget, approves the SBCEO Local Control and Accountability Plan and serves as an appeals board for inter-district transfer requests, student expulsions and charter school applications.

Interested applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a registered voter residing within the boundaries of Trustee Area 2 that existed before redistricting in 2022.

Trustee Area 2 is in Southern Santa Barbara County and encompasses most of Goleta and a portion of western Santa Barbara. Interested applicants can confirm they reside within the boundaries of Trustee Area 2, specific to this seat, by calling the Santa Barbara County Elections Office at 1-800-722-8683.

Applications are available online at www.sbceo.org/trustee2seatvacancy or in hard copy format at the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Completed applications, along with a resume, should be submitted via email to afreedland@ecorkysbceo.org or to the Superintendent’s Office at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

Applicants selected for interviews will be interviewed by the County Board of Education at a special, public board meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 26. The County Board of Education will then conduct the process to make a provisional appointment to Trustee Area 2 at a regular board meeting scheduled for Sept. 1.

The person appointed shall hold office until the election in November 2024, the remainder of Trustee Area 2’s term.

For more information, contact the Superintendent’s Office at 805-964-4710, ext. 5216.

