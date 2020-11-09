Applications sought for Lompoc Recognition Grove

The city of Lompoc is now accepting applications for nominations to honor individuals in its River Park Recognition Grove.

Run by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, the program honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to the valley through service.

There is a $300 application fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaques, but the fee will be returned to the applicant if their nominee is not selected.

No more than three applications will be approved by the commission for recognition each year, and no currently seated city elected officials are eligible during their time in office.

Remaining applications will be returned to the sponsor or held for next year’s review.

Plaques will be unveiled as a part of annual Arbor Day celebrations in the spring of 2021. The resolution will be presented to the nominee, his/her family and the sponsor.

Submit an application at .cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=30405 by Dec. 31. Contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034 with any questions or to request a hard copy application.

— Grayce McCormick