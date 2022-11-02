Applications sought for Student Advisory Council

Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, is accepting applications for her inaugural Student Advisory Council.

Council members will participate in three meetings led by the superintendent covering a variety of topics. They may also be invited to present to the county Board of Education on a relevant topic, and to accompany the superintendent on school visits and other events.

“I look forward to connecting with students from across our county to create space and time to learn from their unique experiences,” Dr. Salcido said in a statement. “This council is one way to elevate student voices and to establish a meaningful way to receive their feedback. I’m eager to learn from the Student Advisory Council and sincerely believe their input will be amongst the most valuable and insightful for me in my role.”

To apply, students must be in good academic standing, in addition to being a public high school student (grades 9-12) in Santa Barbara County. To support participation from throughout the county, meetings are currently planned on Zoom. Meetings will be held on:

— 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

— 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17.

— 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 14.

Council members will be expected to participate in every meeting.For more information, go to docs.google.com/forms/d/1Dp8PTc9AfJ1IFwTrwG220W1uujsCEpKNhvzh44l–Gw/viewform?edit_requested=true.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 7.

— Katherine Zehnder