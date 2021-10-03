Aquarium continues to thrive at Cabrillo

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Cabrillo High School has long stood out for having its own aquarium.

On Wednesday, the Lompoc aquarium reopened with the largest exhibit in its history, the Tidepool Interactive Exhibit.

And the aquarium continues to feature marine life varying from jellyfish to sharks.

Special events include Sharktoberfest, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27. It brings attention to sharks at the aquarium and those in the wild. A highlight is a feeding demonstration.





At left, ann eel greets visitors to the aquarium. Center, jellyfish grace the Cabrillo High School Aquarium during an open house Wednesday evening. At right, a variety of marine life graces the aquarium.



At left, visitors see the aquarium’s filtration systems. At right, two sharks are in separate tanks at the aquarium.

The award-winning aquarium began as a school club in a classroom, according to the high school’s website. The collaboration between a teacher and students grew into an effort among hundreds of students, teachers, school district staff and members of the business community.

The director is Greg Eisen. Advisers are Michelle Poquette, Jennifer Mason and Chris Ladwig.

The aquarium is at 4350 Constellation Road.

For more information or to book a private tour, go to cabrillohighschoolaquarium.org.

