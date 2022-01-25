Aquatic center closed

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department closed the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center last week due to COVID-19-related staff issues.

According to Cal/OSHA guidelines, the aquatic center must remain closed for 14 days.

The center is anticipated to reopen Feb. 2 for adult lap swim and other aquatic activities, according to the department.

Additional information regarding programming changes can be found at www.cityofsantamaria.org.

For more information, call the Recreations and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Forrest McFarland